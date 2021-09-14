Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Самсунг Галакси М22
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy M22
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (608 against 524 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 45% higher pixel density (398 vs 274 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 590 and 293 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M22
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 274 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22 +16%
608 nits
P40 Lite
524 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22
83.6%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22
293
P40 Lite +101%
590
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22
1242
P40 Lite +50%
1860
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
n/a
P40 Lite
369275
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M22
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M22
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M22
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 February 2020
Release date October 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M22.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy M31
2. Galaxy M22 vs Redmi Note 10
3. Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy A32
4. Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy M32
5. Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy F22
6. P40 Lite vs Mi 9T
7. P40 Lite vs Mi 9 Lite
8. P40 Lite vs Galaxy A51
9. P40 Lite vs Huawei P30
10. P40 Lite vs Honor 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish