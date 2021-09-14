Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (588 against 456 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 334 and 292 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M22
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 274 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22
456 nits
Nokia 7.2 +29%
588 nits

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22 +1%
83.6%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22
292
Nokia 7.2 +14%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22
1259
Nokia 7.2 +17%
1478
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
209381
Nokia 7.2
209726
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Android One
OS size 24.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M22
n/a
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2019
Release date October 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.62 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M22 is definitely a better buy.

