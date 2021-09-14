Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.