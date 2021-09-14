Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M22 vs OnePlus Nord N10

Самсунг Галакси М22
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
Samsung Galaxy M22
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (608 against 443 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • 48% higher pixel density (405 vs 274 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 615 and 293 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M22
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22 +37%
608 nits
Nord N10
443 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22 +1%
83.6%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22
293
Nord N10 +110%
615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22
1242
Nord N10 +50%
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
n/a
Nord N10
330758
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M22
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date October 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M22.

