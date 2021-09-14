Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Oppo A91 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Oppo A91

VS
Samsung Galaxy M22
Oppo A91

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 975 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4025 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 49% higher pixel density (408 vs 274 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M22
vs
Oppo A91

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.5%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22
608 nits
Oppo A91 +2%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22
83.6%
Oppo A91 +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22
293
Oppo A91 +4%
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22
1242
Oppo A91 +17%
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
n/a
Oppo A91
227091
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 6.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M22
n/a
Oppo A91
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 December 2019
Release date October 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M22. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A91.

