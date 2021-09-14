Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Oppo A94 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 204K)
- 49% higher pixel density (409 vs 274 PPI)
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (581 against 450 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 287 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
287
A94 5G +115%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1228
A94 5G +55%
1901
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
204682
A94 5G +75%
358636
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|24.6 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 50 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|0:53 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|30 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
116
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|May 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.62 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.24 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A94 5G is definitely a better buy.
