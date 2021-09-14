Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs A94 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Oppo A94 5G

Самсунг Галакси М22
VS
Оппо А94 5G
Samsung Galaxy M22
Oppo A94 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 204K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (409 vs 274 PPI)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (581 against 450 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 287 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M22
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22
450 nits
A94 5G +29%
581 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22
83.6%
A94 5G +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22
287
A94 5G +115%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22
1228
A94 5G +55%
1901
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
204682
A94 5G +75%
358636
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 24.6 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 50 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy M22
n/a
A94 5G
116
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy M22
n/a
A94 5G
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M22
n/a
A94 5G
92.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 April 2021
Release date October 2021 May 2021
SAR (head) 0.62 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A94 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
4. Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
5. Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Samsung Galaxy M12
6. Oppo A94 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Oppo A94 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Oppo A94 5G vs Xiaomi Poco F3
9. Oppo A94 5G vs Oppo Realme 7
10. Oppo A94 5G vs Oppo A54

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish