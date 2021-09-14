Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.