Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.