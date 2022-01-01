Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 203K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 286 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M22
vs
Realme 9 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 97.6%
PWM 123 Hz -
Response time 8 ms 30 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22
539 nits
Realme 9 Pro +5%
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22
83.6%
Realme 9 Pro +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22
286
Realme 9 Pro +141%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22
1230
Realme 9 Pro +63%
2004
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
203931
Realme 9 Pro +95%
397481
CPU 67917 -
GPU 37642 -
Memory 43197 -
UX 57024 -
Total score 203931 397481
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M22
682
Realme 9 Pro +78%
1211
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 682 1211
PCMark 3.0 score 6642 9593
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 24.6 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 50 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M22 +2%
85.8 dB
Realme 9 Pro
84 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 February 2022
Release date October 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.62 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

