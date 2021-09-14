Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy A11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy A11

Samsung Galaxy M22
Samsung Galaxy A11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (203K versus 98K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (596 against 447 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M22
vs
Galaxy A11

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22 +33%
596 nits
Galaxy A11
447 nits

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22 +2%
83.6%
Galaxy A11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 950 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22 +3%
284
Galaxy A11
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22 +24%
1235
Galaxy A11
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22 +106%
203115
Galaxy A11
98721
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 2.0
OS size 24.6 GB 10.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 March 2020
Release date October 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.62 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M22 is definitely a better buy.

