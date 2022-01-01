Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (539 against 497 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 203K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 463 and 286 points

Review

Tests and specifications

Galaxy M22
Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 123 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22 +8%
539 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22 +3%
83.6%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22
286
Galaxy A13 5G +62%
463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22 +11%
1230
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
203931
Galaxy A13 5G +20%
245455
CPU 67917 -
GPU 37642 -
Memory 43197 -
UX 57024 -
Total score 203931 245455
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 682 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6642 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 24.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 50 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:00 hr -

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 December 2021
Release date October 2021 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.62 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M22.

