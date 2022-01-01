Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 205K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M22
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 123 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22
536 nits
Galaxy A23
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22 +1%
83.6%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
205288
Galaxy A23 +11%
226889
CPU 67917 -
GPU 37642 -
Memory 43197 -
UX 57024 -
Total score 205288 226889
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 681 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6680 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 24.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 50 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M22
85.8 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 March 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.62 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M22. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

