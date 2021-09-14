Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy A30s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (608 against 495 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 293 and 266 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|85.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22 +10%
293
266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22 +27%
1242
981
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
355654
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|10
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|August 2019
|Release date
|October 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.54 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M22 is definitely a better buy.
