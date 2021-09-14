Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy A41

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 57% higher pixel density (431 vs 274 PPI)
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22
608 nits
Galaxy A41 +3%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22
83.6%
Galaxy A41 +3%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22
293
Galaxy A41 +6%
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22 +1%
1242
Galaxy A41
1232
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A41
180309
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 2.1
OS size - 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A41
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 March 2020
Release date October 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M22. It has a better battery life and camera.

