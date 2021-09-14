Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy A52 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 48% higher pixel density (405 vs 274 PPI)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (800 against 608 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 293 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 183 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22
608 nits
Galaxy A52 +32%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22
83.6%
Galaxy A52 +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22
293
Galaxy A52 +82%
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22
1242
Galaxy A52 +27%
1581
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A52
350260
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A52
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A52
14:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A52
36:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A52
88.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 March 2021
Release date October 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.

