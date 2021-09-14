Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy A6 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 97K)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
  • 50% higher pixel density (411 vs 274 PPI)

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 75.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22
456 nits
Galaxy A6 Plus +5%
477 nits
Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22 +11%
83.6%
Galaxy A6 Plus
75.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22 +115%
209381
Galaxy A6 Plus
97506
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI
OS size 24.6 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A6 Plus
12:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A6 Plus
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy A6 Plus
34:18 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 May 2018
Release date October 2021 May 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.62 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M22 is definitely a better buy.

