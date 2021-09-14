Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 61 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.