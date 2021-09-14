Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy M12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Galaxy M12

Самсунг Галакси М22
VS
Самсунг Галакси М12
Samsung Galaxy M22
Samsung Galaxy M12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (591 against 423 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 284 and 177 points
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M22
vs
Galaxy M12

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.3%
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 926:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22 +40%
591 nits
Galaxy M12
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22 +2%
83.6%
Galaxy M12
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Samsung Galaxy M12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M22 +60%
284
Galaxy M12
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22 +19%
1230
Galaxy M12
1030
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy M12
145047
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (40% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M22
n/a
Galaxy M12
77.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 November 2020
Release date October 2021 April 2021
Launch price - ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) - 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
2. Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
3. Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Samsung Galaxy A22
4. Samsung Galaxy M22 vs Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
6. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Samsung Galaxy M21
7. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
8. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
9. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Samsung Galaxy A22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish