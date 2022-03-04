Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M23 vs A13 5G

Самсунг Галакси М23
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
Samsung Galaxy M23
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M23
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (383K versus 245K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (525 against 436 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 639 and 465 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M23
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 525 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 89.4%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 35 ms
Contrast 1378:1 1519:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M23 +20%
525 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M23 +1%
82.3%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M23 and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M23 +37%
639
Galaxy A13 5G
465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M23 +64%
1813
Galaxy A13 5G
1104
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M23 +56%
383675
Galaxy A13 5G
245818
CPU 123227 -
GPU 94750 -
Memory 66558 -
UX 102312 -
Total score 383675 245818
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M23
1101
Galaxy A13 5G +1%
1109
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1101 1109
PCMark 3.0 score 9089 6858
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 15 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M23 +9%
89.3 dB
Galaxy A13 5G
82.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 December 2021
Release date March 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy M23
2. Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy M23
3. Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M23
4. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy M23
5. Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy M23
6. Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A13 5G
7. Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A13 5G
8. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A13 5G
9. Moto G Power (2021) vs Galaxy A13 5G
10. Moto G Stylus (2021) vs Galaxy A13 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish