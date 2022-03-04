Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.