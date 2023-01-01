Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 228K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 644 and 353 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 525 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 80.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1378:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M23
527 nits
Galaxy A14
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M23 +3%
82.3%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M23 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M23 +82%
644
Galaxy A14
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M23 +39%
1821
Galaxy A14
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M23 +75%
399217
Galaxy A14
228504
CPU 120405 -
GPU 96512 -
Memory 68923 -
UX 110634 -
Total score 399217 228504
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 45.7 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1098 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8760 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 15 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M23
89.3 dB
Galaxy A14
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 February 2023
Release date March 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M23 is definitely a better buy.

