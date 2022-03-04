Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M23 vs A32 5G

Самсунг Галакси М23
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M23
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M23
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 504 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M23
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
Response time - 53 ms
Contrast - 862:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M23
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M23 +1%
82.3%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M23 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M23 +26%
637
Galaxy A32 5G
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M23 +9%
1813
Galaxy A32 5G
1662
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 81558
GPU - 54350
Memory - 59934
UX - 58038
Total score - 252597
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1223
PCMark 3.0 score - 6922
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:24 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M23
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M23
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M23
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* - 16
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 January 2021
Release date March 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M23. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy M22
2. Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy A23
3. Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A31
4. Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy M31
5. Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A41
6. Galaxy A32 5G vs Redmi Note 10
7. Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A32

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish