Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy A51

Самсунг Галакси М23
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy M23
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (383K versus 215K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 639 and 349 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (630 against 525 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M23
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 525 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 87.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM Not detected 242 Hz
Response time 29 ms 25 ms
Contrast 1378:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M23
525 nits
Galaxy A51 +20%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M23
82.3%
Galaxy A51 +6%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M23 and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M23 +83%
639
Galaxy A51
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M23 +42%
1813
Galaxy A51
1277
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M23 +78%
383675
Galaxy A51
215882
CPU 123227 49711
GPU 94750 53719
Memory 66558 43824
UX 102312 70475
Total score 383675 215882
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M23 +36%
1101
Galaxy A51
812
Stability 99% 95%
Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1101 812
PCMark 3.0 score 9089 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 15 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:34 hr
Watching video - 11:29 hr
Gaming - 05:12 hr
Standby - 83 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M23
n/a
Galaxy A51
26:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M23 +9%
89.3 dB
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 December 2019
Release date March 2022 December 2019
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy A13
2. Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy A32
3. Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy A22
4. Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy M22
5. Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy A33 5G
6. Galaxy A51 vs Redmi Note 11
7. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A32
8. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A23
9. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A33 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish