Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy M13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy M13

Самсунг Галакси М23
VS
Самсунг Галакси М13
Samsung Galaxy M23
Samsung Galaxy M13

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M23
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 133K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (527 against 448 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 644 and 182 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M23
vs
Galaxy M13

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 525 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 20 ms
Contrast 1378:1 1119:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M23 +18%
527 nits
Galaxy M13
448 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Blue, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M23
82.3%
Galaxy M13
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M23 and Samsung Galaxy M13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 825 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M23 +254%
644
Galaxy M13
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M23 +74%
1821
Galaxy M13
1048
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M23 +199%
399217
Galaxy M13
133440
CPU 120405 36404
GPU 96512 25205
Memory 68923 34626
UX 110634 35901
Total score 399217 133440
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M23 +115%
1098
Galaxy M13
510
Max surface temperature 45.7 °C 42.1 °C
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 6 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1098 510
PCMark 3.0 score 8760 4927
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 15 GB 22.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M23 +10%
89.3 dB
Galaxy M13
81.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Samsung Galaxy M23
2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy M23
3. Samsung Galaxy A32 or Samsung Galaxy M23
4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G or Samsung Galaxy M23
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Samsung Galaxy M23
6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Samsung Galaxy M23
7. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G or Samsung Galaxy M23
8. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Samsung Galaxy M13
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish