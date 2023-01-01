Samsung Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy M13 VS Samsung Galaxy M23 Samsung Galaxy M13 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M23 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 133K)

3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 133K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (527 against 448 nits)

Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (527 against 448 nits) Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 3.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 644 and 182 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M23 Price Samsung Galaxy M13 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 525 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 82.7% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.9% PWM Not detected Not detected Response time 29 ms 20 ms Contrast 1378:1 1119:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M23 +18% 527 nits Galaxy M13 448 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Blue, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M23 82.3% Galaxy M13 82.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M23 and Samsung Galaxy M13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Samsung Exynos 850 Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock 825 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M23 +254% 644 Galaxy M13 182 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M23 +74% 1821 Galaxy M13 1048 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M23 +199% 399217 Galaxy M13 133440 CPU 120405 36404 GPU 96512 25205 Memory 68923 34626 UX 110634 35901 Total score 399217 133440 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M23 +115% 1098 Galaxy M13 510 Max surface temperature 45.7 °C 42.1 °C Stability 99% 97% Graphics test 6 FPS 3 FPS Graphics score 1098 510 PCMark 3.0 score 8760 4927 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 15 GB 22.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M23 +10% 89.3 dB Galaxy M13 81.4 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 May 2022 Release date March 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M23 is definitely a better buy.