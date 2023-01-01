Samsung Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy M14 VS Samsung Galaxy M23 Samsung Galaxy M14 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M14, which is powered by Exynos 1330 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M23 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M14 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 525 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 81.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 29 ms - Contrast 1378:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M23 527 nits Galaxy M14 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 166.8 mm (6.57 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M23 +1% 82.3% Galaxy M14 81.5%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M23 and Samsung Galaxy M14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Samsung Exynos 1330 Max clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G68 MP2 GPU clock 825 MHz - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M23 644 Galaxy M14 +18% 757 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M23 1821 Galaxy M14 +38% 2514 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M23 399217 Galaxy M14 +5% 420023 CPU 120405 - GPU 96512 - Memory 68923 - UX 110634 - Total score 399217 420023 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M23 1098 Galaxy M14 n/a Max surface temperature 45.7 °C - Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1098 - PCMark 3.0 score 8760 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 15 GB 17.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:22 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M23 89.3 dB Galaxy M14 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 March 2023 Release date March 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M14. But if the display, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M23.