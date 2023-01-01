Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy M14 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M23 vs Galaxy M14

Самсунг Галакси М23
VS
Самсунг Галакси М14
Samsung Galaxy M23
Samsung Galaxy M14

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M14, which is powered by Exynos 1330 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M14
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1330
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 757 and 644 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M23
vs
Galaxy M14

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 525 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 81.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1378:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M23
527 nits
Galaxy M14
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 166.8 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M23 +1%
82.3%
Galaxy M14
81.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M23 and Samsung Galaxy M14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Samsung Exynos 1330
Max clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G68 MP2
GPU clock 825 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M23
644
Galaxy M14 +18%
757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M23
1821
Galaxy M14 +38%
2514
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M23
399217
Galaxy M14 +5%
420023
CPU 120405 -
GPU 96512 -
Memory 68923 -
UX 110634 -
Total score 399217 420023
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 45.7 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1098 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8760 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 15 GB 17.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M23
89.3 dB
Galaxy M14
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 March 2023
Release date March 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M14. But if the display, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy M23
2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Samsung Galaxy M23
3. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy M23
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy M14
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Samsung Galaxy M14
6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy M14
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish