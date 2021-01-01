Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Huawei Honor 8A Prime
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 40% higher pixel density (394 vs 282 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (635 against 450 nits)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A Prime
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|88.1%
|79.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2166 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
971
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103004
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:44 hr
Talk (3G)
32:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.
