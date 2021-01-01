Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Huawei P20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
- Shows 55% longer battery life (119 vs 77 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (639 against 475 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 7.38% more screen real estate
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 394 PPI)
- Weighs 29 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|80.72%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1035:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2166 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30 +40%
1309
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30 +15%
4161
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30 +44%
107352
74536
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30 +35%
15:02 hr
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +95%
18:44 hr
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30 +94%
32:16 hr
16:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|10
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1