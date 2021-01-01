Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Huawei P30 Lite

VS
Samsung Galaxy M30
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (119 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (639 against 495 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 394 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +29%
639 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +5%
88.1%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30
n/a
P30 Lite
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30
107352
P30 Lite +29%
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10.0
OS size 13.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30 +4%
15:02 hr
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +39%
18:44 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30 +13%
32:16 hr
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
P30 Lite +26%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M30. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

