Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Huawei P30 Pro

VS
Samsung Galaxy M30
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (119 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 88.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +7%
639 nits
P30 Pro
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30
88.1%
P30 Pro +1%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30
n/a
P30 Pro
2294
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30
107352
P30 Pro +175%
294808
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
P30 Pro
414044
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size 13.5 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30 +6%
15:02 hr
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30
18:44 hr
P30 Pro +9%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30 +17%
32:16 hr
P30 Pro
27:39 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (56th and 67th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
P30 Pro +24%
87.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

