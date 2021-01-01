Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Самсунг Галакси М30
Samsung Galaxy M30
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (641 against 515 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 394 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +24%
641 nits
P40 Lite
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +6%
88.1%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30
n/a
P40 Lite
1866
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
P40 Lite
331337

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size 13.5 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
P40 Lite +20%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +18%
18:44 hr
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr
P40 Lite +3%
33:21 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (36th and 24th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.6 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date March 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy M30
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy M30
3. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Galaxy M30
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy M30
5. Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M30
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei P40 Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Huawei P40 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei P40 Lite
9. Huawei P30 and P40 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish