Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (638 against 416 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G95

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +53%
638 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +4%
88.1%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30
106732
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 XOS 7.6
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30
18:44 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
Note 10 Pro +21%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 May 2021
Release date March 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

