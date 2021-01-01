Samsung Galaxy M30 vs LG K40
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 40% higher pixel density (394 vs 282 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (639 against 462 nits)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 11.64% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the LG K40
- More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
43
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|76.46%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|95.2%
|PWM
|-
|100 Hz
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1484:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2166 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30 +222%
1309
407
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30 +123%
4161
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30 +40%
107352
76723
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
87864
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|LG UX 7
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:44 hr
Talk (3G)
32:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|10
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|0.518 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.579 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.
