Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (639 against 403 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 394 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 77.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 94%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +59%
639 nits
Nokia 1.3
403 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +14%
88.1%
Nokia 1.3
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 -
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2166 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30 +118%
1309
Nokia 1.3
600
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30 +169%
4161
Nokia 1.3
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30
107352
Nokia 1.3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
Nokia 1.3
50575
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 13.5 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30
18:44 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
Nokia 1.3 +12%
78.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.

