Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (639 against 403 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
44
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|77.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|94%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1382:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|-
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|-
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2166 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30 +118%
1309
600
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30 +169%
4161
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
107352
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
50575
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|-
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:44 hr
Talk (3G)
32:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.
