Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 1940 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • 37% higher pixel density (394 vs 287 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (639 against 495 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P60
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
5.1 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.86 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 394 ppi 287 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 79.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 56.2 ms
Contrast - 1425:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +29%
639 nits
5.1 Plus
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +11%
88.1%
5.1 Plus
79.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30
n/a
5.1 Plus
1435
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30
107352
5.1 Plus +12%
119741
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
5.1 Plus
149021
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size 13.5 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30
18:44 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
5.1 Plus +22%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 August 2018
Release date March 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.778 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.885 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

