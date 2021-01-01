Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.