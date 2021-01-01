Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30 vs Nokia 6.1 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Nokia 6.1

Самсунг Галакси М30
VS
Нокиа 6.1
Samsung Galaxy M30
Nokia 6.1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 57% longer battery life (119 vs 76 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.93% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (639 against 466 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Nokia 6.1

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 394 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 74.17%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +37%
639 nits
Nokia 6.1
466 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 148.8 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +19%
88.1%
Nokia 6.1
74.17%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Nokia 6.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 508
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2166 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30 +19%
107352
Nokia 6.1
90063
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
Nokia 6.1
109960
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30 +42%
15:02 hr
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +83%
18:44 hr
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30 +78%
32:16 hr
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
Nokia 6.1 +21%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 January 2018
Release date March 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.944 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.82 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

