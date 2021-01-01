Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30 vs 6.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 1940 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.48% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1 Plus
  • 10% higher pixel density (435 vs 394 PPI)
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
6.1 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 394 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 80.62%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30
639 nits
6.1 Plus
n/a

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +9%
88.1%
6.1 Plus
80.62%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Nokia 6.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 509
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30
1309
6.1 Plus +2%
1340
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30
4161
6.1 Plus +14%
4749
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30
107352
6.1 Plus +7%
114456
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
6.1 Plus
144170
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
6.1 Plus
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30
18:44 hr
6.1 Plus
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr
6.1 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
6.1 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 July 2018
Release date March 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.233 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.494 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.

