Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 1216:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30
639 nits
Nokia 8.3 +3%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +6%
88.1%
Nokia 8.3
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30
107352
Nokia 8.3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
Nokia 8.3
316585
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 13.5 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30
18:44 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
Nokia 8.3 +18%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.

