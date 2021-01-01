Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.