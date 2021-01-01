Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30 vs Realme 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo Realme 7

Самсунг Галакси М30
Samsung Galaxy M30
VS
Оппо Реалми 7
Oppo Realme 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (633 against 518 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 22.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G95

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Realme 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +22%
633 nits
Realme 7
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +6%
88.1%
Realme 7
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30
n/a
Realme 7
1651
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
Realme 7
286733

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 13.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
Realme 7 +22%
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +27%
18:44 hr
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr
Realme 7 +10%
35:38 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (36th and 23rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
69.4 dB
Realme 7 +16%
80.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2020
Release date March 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy A31
4. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy A70
5. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy M31
6. Oppo Realme 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Oppo Realme 7 and Samsung Galaxy M31
8. Oppo Realme 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
9. Oppo Realme 7 and Xiaomi Poco X2
10. Oppo Realme 7 and Oppo Realme X3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish