Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy A03s

Самсунг Галакси М30
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03s
Samsung Galaxy M30
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (646 against 407 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +59%
646 nits
Galaxy A03s
407 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +8%
88.1%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2166 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M30
n/a
Galaxy A03s
121222
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.0
OS size 13.5 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:15 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30
18:44 hr
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr
Galaxy A03s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
Galaxy A03s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 August 2021
Release date March 2019 August 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 139 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M30. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

