Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy A30

Самсунг Галакси М30
Samsung Galaxy M30
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (119 vs 92 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (635 against 542 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +17%
635 nits
Galaxy A30
542 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M30 +4%
88.1%
Galaxy A30
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30
1310
Galaxy A30 +1%
1322
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30 +2%
4163
Galaxy A30
4100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
Galaxy A30
119825

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 13.5 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30 +32%
15:02 hr
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +29%
18:44 hr
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30 +31%
32:16 hr
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 10

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30 +2%
69.4 dB
Galaxy A30
68 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M30. It has a better battery life and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (40%)
9 (60%)
Total votes: 15

