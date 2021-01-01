Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy A30s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 47% higher pixel density (394 vs 268 PPI)
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (635 against 483 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|88.1%
|85.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2166 MHz
|1933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
959
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120753
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:44 hr
Talk (3G)
32:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|10
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.54 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M30. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30s.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2