Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.