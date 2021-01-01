Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy A51

Самсунг Галакси М30
Samsung Galaxy M30
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (119 vs 86 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30
635 nits
Galaxy A51
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M30 +1%
88.1%
Galaxy A51
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30
n/a
Galaxy A51
173313

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 13.5 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30 +14%
15:02 hr
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +30%
18:44 hr
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30 +50%
32:16 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
69.4 dB
Galaxy A51 +17%
80.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 December 2019
Release date March 2019 December 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

