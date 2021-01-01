Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs A7 (2018)

Самсунг Галакси М30
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy M30
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (119 vs 93 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 13.41% more screen real estate
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 74.69%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +7%
639 nits
Galaxy A7 (2018)
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +18%
88.1%
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2166 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30
1309
Galaxy A7 (2018) +20%
1572
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30
107352
Galaxy A7 (2018) +14%
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 13.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30 +30%
15:02 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +23%
18:44 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30 +28%
32:16 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
Galaxy A7 (2018) +21%
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

