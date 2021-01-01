Samsung Galaxy M30 vs A9 (2018)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
- Shows 35% longer battery life (119 vs 88 hours)
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|80.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2166 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1309
Galaxy A9 (2018) +23%
1615
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4161
Galaxy A9 (2018) +37%
5692
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
107352
Galaxy A9 (2018) +37%
146720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
180420
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30 +43%
15:02 hr
10:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +21%
18:44 hr
15:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30 +49%
32:16 hr
21:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5664 x 4248
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|9
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|0.351 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.587 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M30. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018).
