Samsung Galaxy M30 vs A9 (2018)

VS
Samsung Galaxy M30
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (119 vs 88 hours)
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Galaxy A9 (2018)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 80.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +6%
639 nits
Galaxy A9 (2018)
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +10%
88.1%
Galaxy A9 (2018)
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30
1309
Galaxy A9 (2018) +23%
1615
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30
4161
Galaxy A9 (2018) +37%
5692
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30
107352
Galaxy A9 (2018) +37%
146720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI
OS size 13.5 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30 +43%
15:02 hr
Galaxy A9 (2018)
10:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +21%
18:44 hr
Galaxy A9 (2018)
15:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30 +49%
32:16 hr
Galaxy A9 (2018)
21:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 9
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB
Galaxy A9 (2018) +24%
87.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 October 2018
Release date March 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.351 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.587 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M30. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018).

