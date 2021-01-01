Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy A9 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs A9 Pro

Самсунг Галакси М30
VS
Самсунг Галакси А9 Про
Samsung Galaxy M30
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.99% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7904
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Galaxy A9 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 394 ppi 367 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 76.11%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30
639 nits
Galaxy A9 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 80.9 mm (3.19 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30 +16%
88.1%
Galaxy A9 Pro
76.11%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 510
GPU clock 850 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~153 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2166 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30
1309
Galaxy A9 Pro +36%
1777
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30
4161
Galaxy A9 Pro +720%
34115
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30 +48%
107352
Galaxy A9 Pro
72291
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 Experience UI 9
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
Galaxy A9 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30
18:44 hr
Galaxy A9 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr
Galaxy A9 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2016
Release date March 2019 September 2016
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.834 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.613 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.

