Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M10

Самсунг Галакси М30
Samsung Galaxy M30
VS
Самсунг Галакси М10
Samsung Galaxy M10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (119 vs 89 hours)
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (635 against 396 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30
vs
Galaxy M10

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 394 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 82.36%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30 +60%
635 nits
Galaxy M10
396 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M30 +7%
88.1%
Galaxy M10
82.36%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy M10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2166 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30 +86%
1310
Galaxy M10
705
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30 +14%
4163
Galaxy M10
3646
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30 +134%
107470
Galaxy M10
45953

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30 +24%
15:02 hr
Galaxy M10
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30 +81%
18:44 hr
Galaxy M10
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30 +40%
32:16 hr
Galaxy M10
23:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 6

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30
69.4 dB
Galaxy M10 +15%
80 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 January 2019
Release date March 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg 0.237 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.532 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M30 or Galaxy A30
2. Galaxy M30 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Galaxy M30 or Galaxy A31
4. Galaxy M30 or Galaxy A70
5. Galaxy M30 or Galaxy M31
6. Galaxy M10 or Redmi Note 7
7. Galaxy M10 or Galaxy A20
8. Galaxy M10 or Redmi 8A
9. Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M11
10. Galaxy M10 or Galaxy A01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish