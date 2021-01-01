Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.