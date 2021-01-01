Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Comes with 2890 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3110 mAh
- Shows 38% longer battery life (130 vs 94 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 173K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|79%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|99.8%
|PWM
|118 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
325
iPhone 11 +303%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1201
iPhone 11 +185%
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
107435
iPhone 11 +321%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173268
iPhone 11 +203%
524428
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|-
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s +5%
16:13 hr
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s +16%
21:32 hr
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s +102%
35:29 hr
17:45 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (21st and 114th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.47 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1