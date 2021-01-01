Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30s vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • Comes with 3284 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Shows 76% longer battery life (130 vs 74 hours)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 173K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)
  • 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 325 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30s
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 99.3%
PWM 118 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30s
638 nits
iPhone X +4%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30s +2%
84.2%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30s and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30s
325
iPhone X +186%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30s
1201
iPhone X +99%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30s
107435
iPhone X +130%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30s
173268
iPhone X +45%
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 13.5 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s +74%
16:13 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s +77%
21:32 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s +85%
35:29 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30s
82.8 dB
iPhone X +3%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2017
Release date October 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M30s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

