Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • Comes with 3342 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2658 mAh
  • Shows 81% longer battery life (130 vs 72 hours)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 173K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30s
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 82.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 98.8%
PWM 118 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30s
638 nits
iPhone XS +3%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30s +2%
84.2%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30s and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30s
325
iPhone XS +241%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30s
1201
iPhone XS +134%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30s
107435
iPhone XS +258%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30s
173268
iPhone XS +97%
342040
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 13.5 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s +58%
16:13 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s +90%
21:32 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s +150%
35:29 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30s
82.8 dB
iPhone XS +5%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2018
Release date October 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

