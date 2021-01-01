Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Apple iPhone XS
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Comes with 3342 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2658 mAh
- Shows 81% longer battery life (130 vs 72 hours)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 173K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Stereo speakers
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|98.8%
|PWM
|118 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
325
iPhone XS +241%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1201
iPhone XS +134%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
107435
iPhone XS +258%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173268
iPhone XS +97%
342040
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|-
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|2658 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s +58%
16:13 hr
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s +90%
21:32 hr
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s +150%
35:29 hr
14:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 1100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.47 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.
